From the Archives (June 8, 1971): Administration of evacuee camps

08 June 2021 00:04 IST

The West Bengal Chief Minister, Mr. Ajoy Mukherji, said here to-day [Calcutta, June 7] that the Army was not agreeable to take the entire charge of the administration of Bangla Desh evacuee camps. Mr. Mukherji, who discussed the issue yesterday at his residence with the Army Chief Gen. S.H.F.J. Manekshaw, said he was told that since the Army had many other jobs to perform it could not take the responsibility for administering the camps. He said the Centre had taken the entire financial burden. It would also lend the services of some senior Central officers. The State Government, however, would have to provide the major portion of the staff for running the camps as Bengali-speaking people would be helpful in the matter. He said that on the completion of construction of the camps outside the State, trains, trucks and aircraft would be transporting the evacuees there. Work on some camps in Bankura and Birbhum districts in the State was also in progress. He said accommodation of refugees had become the main problem with the onset of monsoon. The Government was experiencing extreme difficulty in procuring construction materials. Prices of articles were shooting up every day.

