June 08, 2023 04:50 am | Updated 04:50 am IST

(Reuter’s Special Service) London, June 6

Montagu’s silver report states, the market was influenced by the news that the Pittman Act had practically ceased to be a bull factor. The continent sold free and fresh bear sales were made. America has also been a seller. Indian bazaars bought freely for shipment. China yesterday resumed buying, comparatively low level prevailing. In view of the fact that the fall is largely sentimental and the United States output is unlikely, for some months to come, to add the world’s supplies, the present rate of forward silver would seem to be fairly low, though there are rumours that more continental selling is imminent.