HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Silver Market
Premium

June 08, 2023 04:50 am | Updated 04:50 am IST

(Reuter’s Special Service) London, June 6

Montagu’s silver report states, the market was influenced by the news that the Pittman Act had practically ceased to be a bull factor. The continent sold free and fresh bear sales were made. America has also been a seller. Indian bazaars bought freely for shipment. China yesterday resumed buying, comparatively low level prevailing. In view of the fact that the fall is largely sentimental and the United States output is unlikely, for some months to come, to add the world’s supplies, the present rate of forward silver would seem to be fairly low, though there are rumours that more continental selling is imminent.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.