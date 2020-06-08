From the Archives (June 8, 1920): Indians in the F.M.S.(From an editorial)

A new and purified imperialism is said to have arisen from the flames of the war, but so far as one can judge from the propagandists of the new cult, full and honourable treatment of the Indian is not among its beatitudes. In spite of vehement assertations to the contrary, the fact still remains that the Imperialist’s vision gives primacy to the white man and only a secondary place to the Indian. We have already seen how in Africa the Indo-European problem has simplified itself to a conflict between the will to remain and the wish to eject. In the Federated Malay States, on account of the variety and disproportion among the peoples, the problem does not appear to have developed into a question of existence. But the Indian there is the recipient of a sort of treatment which in essence reflects the same temper as the European shows elsewhere. Indians in the F.M.S. exceed two lakhs in number and are next to the Chinese. In their contribution to the progress and advancement of the country, they occupy a place of prominence second only to the Chinese. The labour employed in the rubber estates is preponderantly Indian .