From the Archives (June 7, 1921): The Interviews and After

The citizens of Jubbulpore assembled in public meeting on Sunday, 5th June resolved that they have full confidence in Congress Leaders. They then proceeded to pass the undermentioned Resolutions:- That considering the present situation created in consequence of Simla Interviews and speeches, it is high time that Mahatma Gandhi, Lalalajpatrai, Pandit Malwiya and the Ali Brothers, who are all concerned, should soon disclose the whole affair in detail to the public. The assembly declared that not disclosing affairs concerning them will be very injurious. The assembly, of right, demanded that Mr. Vijairaghavachariar, as the President of All India Congress Committee ought to state how Congressmen should stand and act to-day; That in view of the indecent taunts whether rightly or wrongly flung at the leaders, by Lord Reading at Simla, it has become incumbent on the leaders to clear the mist and to keep the public confidence in Mahatmaji, Ali Brothers and other leaders unshaken; That Hakim Ajmal Khan, and Dr. Ansari are requested not to have interviews with the Viceroy until the Ali Brothers’ case is fully appreciated by the public.