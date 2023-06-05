June 05, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:17 am IST

Madras, June 4: Compulsory library education would be introduced from the next academic session for the sixth and ninth standard students in 250 high schools in the State as an experimental measure. Mr. V.B. Nedunchezian, Education Minister, said here to-day. If the scheme, already introduced in some City schools, proved successful, it would be progressively extended to other schools. Mr. Nedunchezian, who was declaring open the new building of the Connemara Public Library in Egmore, stressed the need for cultivating the reading habit particularly in children, by utilising the libraries for which the co-operation of parents and teachers was necessary. The Minister also released a bibliography of books published in the State during 1965. Mr. V. Thillainayagam, Director of Public Libraries, traced the growth of the Connemara Library since 1896 and said at present the library had on its shelves about 24 lakh volumes besides 6,000 periodicals and 230 newspapers. During 1972-73, a sum of Rs. 2.66 lakhs had been spent on the library which worked out to Rs. 1.91 per reader or 49 paise per volume. Dr. D. Ambrose, Chief Engineer, Public Works (Buildings) Department, explained the features of the Rs. 12.70-lakh new building. Mr. A.M. Sundararajan, Librarian, proposed a vote of thanks. The T-shaped three-storeyed building occupies 1,424 s. metres of plinth area, the total floor area being 4,158 sq. metres.

