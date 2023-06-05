ADVERTISEMENT

Question of land rights
Premium

June 05, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:16 am IST

London, June 4: In the House of Commons today, questioned with regard to the recent decision made by the United States Supreme Court by which British Indians are debarred from becoming American citizens, Earl Winterton said that he understood that in some States of the United States, British Indians would no longer be entitled to acquire ownership or leases of land. The Indian Office had received no complaints directly, but His Majesty’s representative in the United States had brought the matter to the notice of the Foreign Office. The precise effect of the decision, particularly with regard to Indians who had already acquired rights in land, had still to be considered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

From the Archives

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US