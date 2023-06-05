June 05, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:16 am IST

London, June 4: In the House of Commons today, questioned with regard to the recent decision made by the United States Supreme Court by which British Indians are debarred from becoming American citizens, Earl Winterton said that he understood that in some States of the United States, British Indians would no longer be entitled to acquire ownership or leases of land. The Indian Office had received no complaints directly, but His Majesty’s representative in the United States had brought the matter to the notice of the Foreign Office. The precise effect of the decision, particularly with regard to Indians who had already acquired rights in land, had still to be considered.