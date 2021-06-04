From the Archives (June 4, 1921): Postmasters-General

04 June 2021 00:15 IST

Simla, June 3: Revised rates of pay of the Postmasters-General have been published in the “Gazette of India.” It is further notified that the Postmasters-General who are recruited from the ranks of the Indian Civil Service will draw Rs. 250 a month over and above the time-scale pay and the overseas pay which would be admissible to them if they were employed in the regular line and held appointments classed as superior. While under training an officer of the Indian Civil Service will draw his time-scale pay in the ordinary line plus overseas pay and he will not come on the scale set forth above until he is placed in independent charge of a circle. Should an officer be placed in an independent charge of a circle before his 10th year of service his pay will be that which he would draw on the superior Indian Civil Service scale plus Rs. 250 per month. The scale of pay for a non-Civilian Postmaster-General will be ₹1750-100-2250, with one selection post on Rs. 1500 a month, subject to the condition that no officer should hold this special appointment unless he has completed three years’ permanent service as Postmaster-General.

