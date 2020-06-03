From the Archives (June 3, 1970): Back to the helm after six years

03 June 2020 00:15 IST

Mrs. Sirimavo Bandaranaike, who has been sworn in as Prime Minister of Ceylon, by what should be rightly described as an avalanche of mass support, is the creator of history in more than one respect. Born on April 17, 1916, and entering the political arena soon after the death of her husband, Mr. Solomon Dias Bandaranaike in 1960, completely untutored in politics, she became the world’s first woman Prime Minister. Visiting Bangalore in December in the same year she addressed a travel agency reception and expressed the hope that India too would elect a woman as Prime Minister after Nehru. During her four-year tenure of office from 1960 to 1964, she had visited most world capitals and had met such diverse personalities as Nehru and Kennedy, Nasser and Khrushchev, Macmillan and Mountbatten, Tito and Chou En-lai, who were impressed by her simplicity. In her anxiety to solve once and for all the problems of a million people of Indian origin in Ceylon she visited New Delhi in October 1964 and negotiated with Mr. Lai Bahadur Shastri on the various issues involved. She was successful in persuading India to agree to take back 525,000 stateless people, while at the same time committing her Government to grant Ceylon citizenship to 300,000 persons.

