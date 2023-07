July 03, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 01:33 am IST

London, July 2: There is equal keenness on land and sea on the part of immigrants to enter the United States of America before July. The quota is exhausted. Thousands of intending immigrants lined the Canadian border as the new month broke and disorganised official arrangements. Meanwhile ships from Asia and Africa have brought more immigrants than respective quotas allow.

