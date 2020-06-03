From the Archives (June 3, 1920): A ridiculous rebellion(From an editorial)

03 June 2020 00:15 IST

That a committee resolved to adjust its promises to lead to a pre-determined conclusion should detect “open rebellion” in what was at worst an intense and sporadic outburst of mob violence, is nothing surprising. To justify the introduction of martial law, and more, its prolonged continuance, it was undoubtedly necessary to magnify what had occurred. Now leaving aside the severe logical of the majority report let us envisage what had happened in the way of “open rebellion”. It is admitted that the disorders were grave and fairly widespread. They involved much destruction of Government property and the loss of a few European lives. To that extent they were anti-Government and anti-European. But when the Committee proceeds to argue that because that was so the disorders amounted to open rebellion they are leaving the beaten track of actual fact to lose themselves in a hog of probabilities and possibilities.

