June 29, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:27 am IST

New Delhi, June 28: Pakistan said to-day normalisation of the situation in the sub-continent was not possible until the Pakistani prisoners of war were repatriated. Radio Pakistan quoted a Foreign Office spokesman as saying in Islamabad that Pakistan was “anxious” for the early repatriation of the POWs, “but not at the cost of national honour and dignity”. The spokesman made the statement while commenting on what Radio Pakistan called “the provocative propaganda carried out by New Delhi and Dacca Radio”. Radio Pakistan did not give details. The spokesman said: ”During the last 18 months, Pakistan has repeatedly urged India to fulfil its obligation under the Geneva Convention. Pakistan has also asked other countries to put pressure on India to abide by the Geneva Convention. “Pakistan also raised the issue at a meeting of the Human Rights Commission.”

Pak to repatriate 450 Bengalis

Karachi, June 26: The Pakistan Government to-day announced it would allow 450 Bengali students, seamen and others to go to Bangladesh. A Foreign Office spokesman said in Islamabad it had been decided to repatriate these Bengalis on a priority basis.