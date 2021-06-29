From the Archives (June 29, 1971): Judge calls for constitutional revolution

Calicut, June 28: Mr. Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer at the Kerala High Court said here last evening that political freedom by itself was not sufficient to complete the revolution to which the Indian people had dedicated themselves. A ballot, he said, was not a bread. It could only bring bread. Speaking on “Fundamental rights under the Indian Constitution and social revolution” at a symposium organised in memory of Mr. C.K. Govindan Nair at the Town Hall, he said that he had always felt when hearing politicians denouncing courts that the judges were more sinned against than sinning. The judiciary did and must occupy the highest place in the constitutional set-up and must play its role in bringing about a constitutional revolution through law so that there might not be any attempt at insurrection by unruly elements in defiance of law. He said the people had waited for long for changes. The signs of ideological violence were symptoms of a deep disease. The challenge of disorder could be met only by a constitutional revolution.