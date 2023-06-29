ADVERTISEMENT

The Ruhr
June 29, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:26 am IST

Vienna, June 28: At a meeting of the League of Nations societies held here a resolution has been passed expressing the opinion that the machinery of the League should be used with the assistance of Germany and, if possible, the United States, to secure settlement in connection with questions of reparations, inter-allied debts and security of frontiers. Count Bernsterff in the course of the debate said that, if Germany could be assured that the whole of the occupied territory would be eventually restored to her, she would pay to the last penny.

Berlin, June 28: The German authorities exchange measures are nullified by a decree of an Inter-allied High Commission saying that the German decree of June 22 does not apply to occupied territories and that no prosecution will be allowed. A German presidential edict forbids dealings in foreign currencies except at the official quotation heavily penalising contravention of this regulation.

