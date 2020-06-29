From the Archives (June 29, 1920): The parting of the ways(From an editorial)

We wonder if people in England realise how rapidly Britain is sinking in India’s estimation in consequence of the attempts that are being made to justify the Punjab horrors. India asks if the honour of Britain is so light a thing that it can be made the plaything of her Bottomleys and her militaries. The warning of The Times on the significance of the Army Council’s virtual re-opening of the whole case comes therefore not a moment too soon. If, as is generally anticipated, the Army Council decides to exonerate General Dyer a situation will be created which will be the reductio ad absurdum of government. It will mean that it will always be open for a clique of militarists to shield one of their number from the just censure of competent civil authorities. In other words it will be an apotheosis of militarism such as a Junker might have dreamt about but would never have expected to see realised in actual life. As for General Dyer he has been condemned, it is true in varying degrees of severity, by every authority entitled to pass judgment upon his conduct. That it could be open to the Army Council to revise that judgment no sane man would argue who had any faith in constitutional government or in the future of democracy.