Sri Lanka seeks aid from China

June 27, 2022 04:51 IST

Sri Lanka Premier Mrs. Sirimavo Bandaranaike who arrived in Peking yesterday to an unprecedentedly warm and enthusiastic reception speaking later the same night called for China’s continued support and co-operation to realise the acceptance of all powers in the world of the proposal to make the Indian Ocean a peace zone. She said that China could help clear the many hurdles which still lay ahead of the proposal, could become a reality. The Chinese Premier, Mr. Zhou Enlai pledging China’s firm support for this “just proposal” urged all countries to respect, the resolution on the declaration of the Indian Ocean as a peace zone adopted by the United Nations General Assembly last December. The appeals by the two Premiers were made at a grand banquet given by Mr. Zhou in honour of Mrs. Bandaranaike and her party in the banquet hall of the Great Hall of People. Although in her speech Mrs. Bandaranaike stated that she had gone to China primarily to express her appreciation “for friendship and co-operation which your country has been extending to Sri Lanka” there are indications that there are more concrete subjects on the agenda of talks which will take place in the coming few days. In particular it seems likely that China will be providing material assistance to strengthen both Sri Lanka’s defence forces and its civilian police. Mrs. Bandaranaike indicated that she was expecting more aid from China “in fields in which it would be mutually beneficial and appropriate to us”.