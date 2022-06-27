Vacuum sweepers for streets

Plans are being considered according to the “Daily Chronicle” Special Correspondent at New York for making New York a dustless city by using motor-driven vacuum sweepers for cleaning the streets. Prominent businessmen who have urged this method argue that the machines will remove daily the germs that now are only laid by rain, and thus reduce the mortality of the population considerably. They will cart off the dust that is now merely turned over by the ordinary sweepers. The saving in laundry bills will be large. Open windows will no longer mean dusty rooms, and the labour of the housewife will be greatly lightened. Finally it is estimated that 2,000 street sweepers will be released for other work, which will mean a saving of much money to the city.