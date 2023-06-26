June 26, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 01:30 am IST

Delhi, June 25: It is understood that the Amir of Afghanistan has granted important concessions to a local firm of industrialists for starting a glass factory at Kabul. A few weeks back a party consisting of Messrs Harchand Rajnarain and D.S. Swamie of the local glass factory proceeded to Kabul on invitation from the Amir’s Government with the view to examine facilities for glass manufacture in the latter place. The party has just returned to Delhi and it is stated that the preparations are being made to complete a contract and start the work of erecting a factory at Kabul.