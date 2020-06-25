So many West Asian peace moves have fallen flat in the last three years, the latest reports from the U.N. skyscraper in New York that the U.S. and Russia are in the mood for making concessions in the interests of a joint peace effort will have to be viewed only with skepticism. What seems to have given a lift to the mercury in the peace barometer is a cryptic remark by the inscrutable U Thant that he could see some “new elements” in the position of the two superpowers. With Russia underwriting one-hundred per cent the Arabs’ demand that Israel should first agree to withdraw unconditionally to its pre-war (1967) boundaries before they can even consider negotiations and the United States thinking in terms of Israeli withdrawal to “secure boundaries” and Arab acceptance of Israel’s sovereign rights, there has so far been no meeting of the minds between the two and this has stood in the way of any meaningful peace move being made. If the latest reports do turn out to have some substance, that would be the first break in the dangerous stalemate prevailing in West Asia.
From the Archives (June 25, 1970): Time for good sense(From an editorial)
