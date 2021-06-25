From the Archives (June 25, 1921): Viceroy of Turkey

This morning the H.E. the Viceroy received and replied to an address by a deputation of 33 representatives of the Ahmadiyya Community among Mahomedans. The deputation emphasised that the Ahmadiyya Community founded by Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad of Quadian, a Punjab Chief, 31 years ago, was started with the object of launching a campaign against the foolish Un-Islamic and unpeaceful doctrines about Jehad among the Moslem world. The community was enjoined by their Imam to remain perfectly loyal to the Government under which they lived and never to disturb the peace of the country. As a religious duty therefore, they had been loyal to Government in times of war and internal agitation and meant to remain unswerving in this loyalty to help H.E. the Viceroy in the arduous task of maintaining and promoting peace and order in the land.