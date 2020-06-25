From the Archives (June 25, 1920): The Menace in the East.(From an editorial)

The one-sided industrial development that is so characteristic of prominent Western countries to-day is not without its perilous side. It involves incessant watchfulness, a not over-scrupulous regard for the rights of other nations, and, above all, military as well as other kinds of preparedness, so that an open door may be secured in countries possessing essential raw materials. More than all this, there is a need on the part of these nations for keeping a jealous eye on the industrial developments and prospects of development in other countries so as betimes to take action to counteract any prejudicial effects that external developments might entail on their own industries. It was, we suppose, this necessary spirit of watchfulness which prompted the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce to request Lord Meston to address it on “the industrial development of Japan, China and India and especially of India” and Lord Meston’s industrial gospel to them was, in effect, this: “be prepared, the East is full of possibilities and is awakening from its slumber.”