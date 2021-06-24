From the Archives (June 24, 1971): Taiwan leaflets in airdropped balloons

24 June 2021 00:15 IST

Patna, June 23: Pamphlets and leaflets in Chinese script airdropped in balloons in many North Bihar villages between June 14 and 18, deciphered subsequently, urge people living in Communist China to “respond to President Chiang Kai-Shek’s call to attack Mao and carry out your determination to come back to Taiwan.” Booklets, reported to be Chinese calendars used in Taiwan, say “how happy are people in Taiwan. They are united in their resolve to recapture the Chinese mainland held by Mao. Carry out your determination to come away to Taiwan.” It is reported that on June 19, 1969 also balloons containing stimilar K.M.T. propaganda literature were dropped in Giridih, Palamau, Santhal Parganas, Monghyr, Shahabad, Saharsa, Purnea and Gaya districts of Bihar. This time balloons containing leaflets and other articles of daily use were dropped in villages of Ranchi, Palamau, Santhal Parganas, Bhagalpur, Monghyr, Hazaribagh and Purnea districts.

