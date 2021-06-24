From the Archives (June 24, 1921): Resurrection of the dead.

We were told the other day by some of the foreign papers that science has succeeded in discovering a way to restore the old to youth. The resurrection of the dead to life is the next logical advance in the triumphant march of science and even this is claimed to have been in a way achieved by the discoveries of a British physician, Dr. Cranston Walker. Writing in the British Medical Journal, on two of his most successful experiments in this direction, Dr. Walker claims to have found out the means of stimulating the heart to renewed action after it has once ceased to beat. The agent of revival which is called Adrenalin is an extract from the kidney glands of animals, which is said to act as a very powerful stimulant to the muscles of the heart. One of the experiments successfully performed with Adrenalin was in the case of a child which, according to the Doctor, had been “dead” for at least four minutes. The other case described is of a woman of 30 who dropped apparently dead. “The heart stopped beating, the jaw set and the eyes indicated that death had ocurred. Adrenalin was injected, and in a few minutes the patient sat up and began to talk.” Dr. Walker admits that the woman might possibly have revived under different treatment but says that every other method had failed when he injected the medicine.