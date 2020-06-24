From the Archives (June 24, 1920): Indians in Colonies.

The Managing Committee of the Imperial Indian Citizenship Association [Bombay] has submitted a representation to the Government of India in regard to the Indian situation in South Africa, Fiji and East Africa. So far as South Africa is concerned the Committee is opposed as a general principle to any scheme of State repatriation whether compulsory or voluntary and cannot reconcile itself to any scheme of repatriation that carries with it forfeiture of the right of domicile in South Africa. The Committee trusts that before coming to any final decision the Government will publish all available information and admit full discussion of the manner in which things are moving in South Africa. The Committee relies upon the Government of India to protect the civil rights of British Indian settlers in strict conformity with the settlement of 1914. Regarding Fiji riots the Committee reserves the right to revert to the matter when official information is available. Meanwhile the need for providing transport for unfortunate Indians waiting to leave Fiji is emphasised.