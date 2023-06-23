June 23, 2023 04:31 am | Updated 04:10 am IST

Colombo, June 22: The Sirimavo Government will take over on July 1 six more tea estates in the Central High Hills, including two of Mr. S. Thondaman, President of the Ceylon Workers’ Congress, the largest Indian plantation labour union of the island, it is learnt. Mr. Thondaman is a bitter opponent of the present left United Front Government and had lent his support to the United National Party of the late Mr. Dudley Senanayake during the 1970 elections. The CWC is now one of the important constituents of the Tamil United Front, which is spearheading an agitation for “equal rights” to the Tamil minority community of the island in the Republican Constitution. Under the land reforms, the United Front Government had taken over earlier, among others, another estate in which Mr. Thondaman had predominant interest.

