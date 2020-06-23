From the Archives (June 23, 1970): Sukarno’s success and failure(From an editorial)

23 June 2020 00:15 IST

For more than two decades, the name of Sukarno was synonymous with that of Indonesia and history will record that it was he who united this group of 3,000 islands into a new Asian nation. Sukarno founded the Indonesian Nationalist Party in 1927 and his powerful demand for independence led the Dutch rulers to exile him for many years. Then came the Japanese conquest and Sukarno accepted their offer to form a puppet government though he did not give up the goal of genuine independence. With the defeat of Japan in 1945, the Dutch re-appeared on the scene and a new movement, strongly supported by India, was launched to force them to transfer power to the Indonesian people. This was achieved in 1950 and Sukarno was unanimously chosen as President. Assisted by outstanding leaders like Sultan Sjahrir, who became Premier, and Vice-President Hatta, it seemed Indonesia would forge ahead on the democratic path. Despite the numerous political parties, parliamentary government seemed to be well established and economic progress was fairly rapid. But the extreme nationalism which had developed a reaction to Dutch colonial rule led the Government into a kind of radicalism for which it was not prepared.

