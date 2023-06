June 23, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:26 am IST

Cape Town, June 22: The world famous emerald green diamond weighing 1 and a half carats, the only one of its kind in the world, found by and belonging to J. Novick of Bloemhof, has been despatched to India to the order of a wellknown South African merchant who is also en route to India in spite of several large offers from Europe and America.