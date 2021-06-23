From the Archives (June 23, 1921): On India’s problems.

London, June 16: Mr. Sastri in course of an interview declared that the burning subject for India at the coming conference was equal rights for Indians within the Empire which were denied by all Dominions in differing degrees and in this connection Mr. Sastri emphasised the distinction between the attitude of Britain and South Africa, Canada and Australia. Mr. Sastri said he could not help wondering whether the Dominions realised the true meaning and greatness of the Empire or whether it was for them simply a matter of convenience for trade connections instead of far greater and higher conceptions. As regards Kenya, Mr. Sastri said that conditions there were a shame to the British name. Indians went to East Africa long before the British. Mr. Sastri paid a tribute to the vigour with which the India Office and the Government of India were fighting India’s battles. Referring to the Anglo-Japanese alliance, Mr. Sastri declared that Indians were indifferent to it if reference to India was taken out. He said that there was no ground for any agreement with Japan about the maintenance of peace in India and Mr. Sastri was hopeful with regard to the outlook in India. In his opinion Lord Reading has made an excellent start.