From the Archives (June 23, 1920): Bolshevism in Russia(From an editorial)

“Bolshevism – The Dream and the Fact” is the subject of a brochure by Mr. Edmund Candler just issued. It is well written and it its 80 pages contain a weird description of the incredible horrors of anarchy, misrule and tyranny alleged to have been perpetrated in Russia by the agents of Bolshevik dictatorship in the name of liberty, fraternity and equality. The causes for the success of the Red army and the triumph of Lenin and Trotsky over their military and political opponents are gone into in their general aspects and a prediction is heralded that “Bolshevism in the hour of its military triumph is perhaps nearer to collapse than at any time during its struggle to establish itself.” The writer also devotes a chapter or two in dealing with the ideal or theory of Bolshevism, the dream which has charmed the Russian masses into falling under the influence of Lenin and in more than one place opines that violence and tyranny are not the real aim and essence of theoretical Bolshevism.