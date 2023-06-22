June 22, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST

Washington, June 21: The United States and Soviet Union to-day signed an agreement on principles designed to permanently limit nuclear weapons by the end of 1974. President Nixon and the Soviet leader, Mr. Leonid Brezhnev signed for their nations at the White House. The agreement, the outstanding accomplishment of their summit talks, was cemented at the President’s Camp David. The two nations agreed as a matter of principle that efforts by one or the other to obtain a nuclear advantage would be inconsistent with the goal of strengthening peaceful relations. The agreement is designed to spur negotiators for both countries at the now-recessed talks in Geneva. Significantly, the arms limitation envisioned by the end of next year would include not only numbers but the quality of the missiles themselves. Mr. Nixon and Mr. Brezhnev also agreed that limitation on strategic offensive arms must be subject to “adequate verification.” Both nations would be permitted to modernise and replace weapons only under conditions to be agreed upon at Geneva. At the same time, Mr. Nixon and Mr. Brezhnev signed a 10-year pact to expand co-operation between the two countries on peaceful uses of atomic energy. The major areas of the joint arms effort include. (1) controlling thermonuclear fusion (2) research on “fast breeder” reactors which create more fuel than they consume, (3) research on fundamental properties of physical matter. Dr. Henry A. Kissinger, the President’s National Security adviser told newsmen that Mr. Nixon and Mr. Brezhnev are convinced and expanded agreement by the end of 1974 would be “a major contribution in reducing the danger of an outbreak of nuclear war”.