From the Archives (June 22, 1970): Ceylon’s rigid stand on citizenship

22 June 2020 00:15 IST

Ceylon is expected to insist on actual repatriation of those registered as Indian nationals under the terms of the Sirimavo-Shastri Pact before granting Ceylon citizenship to stateless people. Quoting sources the Daily Mirror said to-day [June 21] that Ceylon’s position was completely tenable with the terms of the pact. It is pointed out that the Indo-Ceylon Agreement Implementation Act enacted by the last Government was only a vehicle to carry out Ceylon’s obligations and not part of the pact. The Act itself was a strictly internal matter. The present Prime Minister, Mrs Sirimavo Bandaranaike, has always been consistent in her view on this question and she had always urged that legislation enacted by the previous regime was not in keeping with the letter and spirit of the agreement signed by her with the late Mr. Lal Bahadur Shastri. It is learnt that the Ceylon Government has called for a meeting of the Indo-Ceylon Joint Committee for June 29 when Ceylon’s new policy in respect of repatriation and granting of Ceylon citizenship will be explained.

