June 22, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 12:47 am IST

New York, June 21: A heat wave is sweeping over America. 17 deaths have occurred from prostration in Chicago since Monday. Hundreds are prostrated in New York where five people died in hospitals. Last night many deaths including suicides and drowning are reported elsewhere in the United States. Thousands are sleeping in the Parks of New York and sea beaches in vicinity.

