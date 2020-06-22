From the Archives (June 22, 1920): Corruption in Sindh.(From an editorial)

The practice of officials levying utilities other than legitimate from landlords and ryots is, of course, not unknown to this Presidency and some other parts of India, but an unenviable abundance of it seems to be the specialty of the province of Sindh. As early as 1902 the province forced attention on this account and an enquiry instituted by the Government of Bombay disclosed a scandalous system whereby the establishments of district officers lived at the expense of the peasantry. Various attempts are said to have been made since for the stoppage of this oppression, but the committee of re-enquiry that was asked to examine the matter two years ago have now reported no diminution but an amazing persistence. Three principal forms of this corruption are enumerated – rasai, the receipt of free supplies while on tour, lapo, a sort of blackmail for the subordinates that collect revenue and chher, the exaction of free labour by officials, whenever required for private or public purposes. These evils are said to be survivals from the pre-British days, but the wonder is that they live on under an administration for whose character no amount of eulogy is accounted sufficient.