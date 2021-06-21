From the Archives (June 21, 1921): Tilak Swaraj Fund

The Tilak Swaraj Fund week commenced yesterday. Arrangements have been made in the city for bands of workers accompanied by volunteers to go in for house to house collections. The local Muslim Volunteer corps is a sprightly, well organised band of young men. Their services have been willingly placed at the disposal of the Tilak Swaraj Fund Committee. Other young men have also volunteered their services. There is no lack of enthusiasm in the city but the one great drawback is that the months of May and June are the time of vacation for the members of the legal profession, and for the student community who usually repair to their homes in the districts or go out in quest of rest and recreation. These months are also the principal part of the marriage season. With all these distracting conditions, which render the carrying out of the Bezwada programme not a little difficult for the people in this part of the country, it is earnestly hoped that they will rise to the ocassion. The collections reported from the districts are usually in driblets. They show that the movement has got a firm hold on the masses.