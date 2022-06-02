London, May 31: Mr. Churchill replying to Sir Charles Yale said that negotiations with King Faisal were still proceeding and he referred not to make statement at pre-meet regarding the possibility of the evacuation of Iraq or matters connected therewith. Doctor Wigram describing his work among Assyrian Christians in Mesopotamia at the annual meeting of the Society for Promoting Christian Knowledge urged that the boundary of Iraq should be so drawn that Kurds would not be bunded over to the vengeance of Turks. We could not in decency and honour abandon those who fought for us. The Bishop of Mauritius appealed for greater understanding of the problem of the islands in the Southern Indian Ocean.