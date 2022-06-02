Ceilings issue cannot be delayed

Intervening in the deliberations of the AICC opening session here to-day, the Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi said she did not approve of the tendency of some to decry others because they did not share their interpretation of socialism. The Prime Minister reaffirmed the party’s commitment to introduce rural and urban ceilings. She said urban ceiling was also necessary to remove disparities, but it was wrong to argue that both these should necessarily be done simultaneously. Such questions should be viewed on their intrinsic merits and not in a spirit of unhealthy competition. Mrs. Gandhi admitted delay on the part of the Government in enforcing these decisions. This was because of the need to avoid any loopholes in the legislation which might be taken advantage of by the interests concerned. Sometimes the clever escaped the clutches of the law, she said. Referring to some problems connected with ceilings, Mrs. Gandhi said the immediate benefits of these measures should also be carefully assessed. Mrs. Gandhi said it was not desirable to aim at a uniform ceiling throughout the country as conditions varied from place to place. There was no question of delaying measures such as ceilings. She reminded partymen that the Congress had promised land to the tiller before Independence, though the exact ceiling was never quantified. It was too late in the day for some people to raise their eyebrows or to create doubts when concrete steps were being taken to implement this time-old promise.