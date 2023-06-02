June 02, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:55 am IST

New Delhi, June 1: The Government of India has constituted a court of enquiry presided over by Mr. Justice Rajinder Sachar of the Delhi High Court to go into the circumstances leading to the crash here last night of the Indian Airlines Boeing aircraft coming from Madras resulting in the death of 48 passengers, including Mr. S. Mohan Kumaramangalam, Union Minister for Steel and Mines.

Mr. Justice Sachar, who has been asked to submit his report by June 30, will be assisted by two assessors, Group Capt. A.D. Ralli of the Indian Air Force and Mr. D. Bose, Operations Manager, Air India.

The Director-General of Civil Aviation, Mr. S. Ramamritham, said that there was no need to make any guess about the causes of the crash, since both the Commander of the flight, Capt. G.P.B. Nair and the Co-pilot, Capt.B.N. Reddy, were alive and it should be possible to ascertain correctly what had happened to the ill-fated air craft.