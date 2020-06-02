From the Archives (June 2, 1970): The U.P. Hills(From an editorial)

02 June 2020 00:15 IST

From the time Meghalaya was formed there has always been an uncomfortable feeling that similar demands for sub-States may come from other parts of the country. Leaders belonging to several political parties have raised the demand that the eight hill districts in the Kumaon and Garhwal areas of Uttar Pradesh should be formed into a State on the analogy of Meghalaya. The view that U.P. is one of the few States that will do better if split into two has been widely held in post-war years. But the danger is that once people in authority begin to take such questions seriously, more problems are likely to be created than are solved. It is being argued that the hill districts have to face special disadvantages in being part of a huge State and particularly that their location so far away from the capital has been an administrative handicap. This argument is weak because there are similar regions equally distant from Lucknow where no demand for a sub-State has been made. A case is often made out on the basis that the hills are usually inhabited by tribal people between whom and the plain-dwellers there are some essential differences in their outlook on life. While many will question the validity of even this point, it cannot be denied that States like Nagaland and Meghalaya have been born out of it.

