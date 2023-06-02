ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya question
June 02, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:53 am IST

London, June 1: Reuter learns that although it is impossible to record much progress as the result of conferences hitherto held in London regarding the status of Indians in Kenya, the fact is that ground is being cleared as the result of private conversations. The next development will be resumption of direct conferences probably in the course of the next week. It is not true that it has been decided to refer the question to the Imperial Conference. The desire is to clear the ground before then.

Related Topics

From the Archives

