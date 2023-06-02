HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kenya question
Premium

June 02, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:53 am IST

London, June 1: Reuter learns that although it is impossible to record much progress as the result of conferences hitherto held in London regarding the status of Indians in Kenya, the fact is that ground is being cleared as the result of private conversations. The next development will be resumption of direct conferences probably in the course of the next week. It is not true that it has been decided to refer the question to the Imperial Conference. The desire is to clear the ground before then.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.