From the Archives (June 2, 1920): Summoning an editor(From an editorial)

Elsewhere we published a communication addressed by S.M. Habib, the Editor of the Siyasat to the Deputy Commissioner of Lahore. We have commented already on the incident and pointed out the supineness of Government officials who think they can suppress criticism by calling editors for personal interview and admonition. We had not then known that the restiveness of this officer was so violent as to provoke reference to newspaper editors as “villains and badmashes.” We are told that he apologised afterwards for these choice expressions, but the fact that he did use them shows his temper towards the press. Mr. Habib’s refusal to respond to similar calls from this officer is perfectly right. Apparently the bureaucracy desires to exclude the press from the sphere over which the era of co-operation and cordiality is said to have been ushered in last December.