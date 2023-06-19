June 19, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 12:09 am IST

Ottawa, June 18: Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Prime Minister Peirre Elliott Trudeau of Canada held two hours of talks this morning during which they “reviewed and renewed” the friendly co-operative relations that have existed between the two Commonwealth countries for nearly a quarter of a century. Since no specific agenda has been set for these talks it was understood to have been a free wheeling discussion in which political and economic issues, both multilateral and bilateral in scope, figured. Mrs. Gandhi arrived here last evening by a special Air India plane and was received at the airport by Canada’s External Affairs Minister Mitchell Sharp, a ranking member of Mr. Trudeau’s government, as the Prime Minister himself was away from the capital at the time. After other members of the Government, some members of both Houses of the Canadian Parliament and the diplomatic corps were presented to Mrs. Gandhi, she went through a brief but colourful ceremony at the airport where a large number of people of Indian origin had also gathered to greet her. She then drove to the residence of Governor-General Rolland Michener where she is staying, to rest after her long flight from Belgrade. Several clusters of people of Pakistani origin, numbering in all about 200, held a largely silent demonstration at three points along the route of Mrs. Gandhi’s motorcade but there were no incidents. Besides black flags the demonstrators carried placards demanding the release of Pakistani POWs.

