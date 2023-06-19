ADVERTISEMENT

Frontier operations
Premium

June 19, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 12:51 am IST

Simla, June 18: Air operations were carried out on the 2nd April in the Hills north of Dardoni near a point where the Afghan boundary forms a sharp salient against the Tazi Khel Wazira on account of their prolonged contumacy and repeated offence, including the firing of troops kidnapping of Hindus. It has recently been established by a joint enquiry held by the officials of the Afghan and British Governments that some bombs felt at a distance not exceeding 500 yards on the Afghan side of the Durand line causing the death of two Afghan subjects wounding 5 and inflicting damage to livestock.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

From the Archives

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US