June 19, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 12:51 am IST

Simla, June 18: Air operations were carried out on the 2nd April in the Hills north of Dardoni near a point where the Afghan boundary forms a sharp salient against the Tazi Khel Wazira on account of their prolonged contumacy and repeated offence, including the firing of troops kidnapping of Hindus. It has recently been established by a joint enquiry held by the officials of the Afghan and British Governments that some bombs felt at a distance not exceeding 500 yards on the Afghan side of the Durand line causing the death of two Afghan subjects wounding 5 and inflicting damage to livestock.

