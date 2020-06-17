From the Archives (June 17, 1970): Pressures on ruling Cong. leaders

17 June 2020 00:15 IST

The AICC session of the Ruling Congress which ended yesterday [June 15] provided an interesting case-study of how the young radicals with a firm foothold in the Working Committee were able to exert subtle political pressures on the party leadership and influence policy formulations in the name of putting more teeth into the resolutions to refurbish its socialist image. After the Congress split, the more immediate objective of these radicals was to impress on all concerned that they were no longer petty pressure groups seeking self-expression by simply tilting at the windmills of power, but part and parcel of the ruling hierarchy with a duty to ensure that the party leadership adhered to the path of democratic socialism. The new technique adopted by them before the AICC session was to plead for a more radical stance by the Ruling Congress on the ground that the party position on any major policy issue should be a little ahead of the Government position — to put more punch into the processes of implementation of the pledged objectives. But this approach met with some resistance from the party elders.

