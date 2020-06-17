From the Archives (June 17, 1920): Temperance and reforms(From an editorial)

17 June 2020 00:15 IST

Under the Reform Act, the control of Excise policy and administration will, in future, be vested in the elected representatives of the people and the Ministers responsible to them. It was at one time apprehended that the transfer of the Excise Department to the control of Indian Ministers would not be complete and later developments have shown clearly that resolutions passed by the Legislative Council dealing with the questions relating to temperance reform as a transferred subject should be respected by the Government. In connection with the financial provisions of the Bill the Government of India had suggested the desirability of devising what was known as the “separate purse scheme”, one of the results of which would have been the preservation of the revenue derived from liquor if “threatened by temperance policy.” The Finance Member made no secret of the intention of the Government of India when he deposed before the Joint Committee that a separate purse “would be a tremendous stimulant to each half of the Government to develop its own resources, for otherwise, if money were transferred, there would be a suggestion for prohibition with loss of revenues.”

