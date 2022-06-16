Colonial development

June 16, 2022 00:20 IST

London: A deputation from the Federation of British Industries and the London Chamber of Commerce submitted to Mr. Woods, under Secretary for Colonies a proposal for the establishment of unofficial committees in the Colonies to advise Governors on matters of finance and also a similar body in London to keep in touch with the Colonial Office. The deputation urged the desirability of postponing certain general schemes of development undertaken during influence of the boom period. Mr. Woods, replying, questioned whether high taxation would result in extravagant expenditures and emphasised the achievements of the Colonial Government during the past two years. He suggested that a short sighted policy would defer many development schemes largely undertaken for the benefit of British industry and for traders profit when trade revived. He pointed out nothing could prevent any Governor on his own initiative establishing an advisory committee and mentioned that one had already been appointed in Kenya. He referred sympathetically to the idea of a London Advisory Committee.