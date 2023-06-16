June 16, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:29 am IST

Simla, June 15: The Government of India notify the floation of two issues of rupee loan, (1) ten year 5 per cent bonds 1933 income tax fee, issue price being 97 for every 100 Rupees, and (2) 5 per cent income-tax free issued at a discount at 4 per cent and repayable at par not earlier than 1945 and not later than 1955. The loans would be limited to 24 crores, one crore less than the budgeted amount because of the sales of Post office certificates being in excess of the budget anticipations.