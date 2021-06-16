From the Archives (June 16, 1921): Ceylon and the Civil Service

16 June 2021 00:15 IST

We understand that under the new rules made by the Ceylon Government to regulate the admission of Ceylonese to the Civil Service, the door has been shut against Indians. The Service in Ceylon will be recruited in future on a percentage basis, two-thirds being Britishers and one-third Ceylonese. The Ceylon Daily News comments thus on the change: “When the Government minute giving effect to this arrangement was published, we early warned the Government that this is bound to provoke India to retaliate. India, as soon as it becomes aware of the ban placed on her own, will effectively bar her doors against the admission of Ceylonese into the Indian Civil Service. Thus, under the plea of enlarging opportunities for Ceylonese in Ceylon, the Government is going about the best way of depriving the Ceylonese of the splendid and more profitable opportunities they have enjoyed in India... It would be well for the Government to remember while there is still time that not in the Civil Service alone are Indians employed. Quite a good few of them are employed in other places.”

