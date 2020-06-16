From the Archives (June 16, 1920): The Coal Committee.(From an editorial)

On the recommendations of the Indian Coalfields Committee which was appointed to advise, among other matters, on the question of the conservation and the economic exploitation of Indian coalfields, by far the most important is certainly that relating to the question of the nationalization of the mines. A high authority on the subject of coal-mining created a sensation some months ago by his deliberate statement that, under the methods of exploitation at present adopted in Indian mines, an amount of coal worth an incredible sum was being annually wasted in the country. The inquiry of the Committee establishes that at present there is undoubtedly a deplorable wastage. To prevent this wastage, the Committee say either the coal must be nationalized, or without interfering with the private ownership of coal, a controlling authority should be constituted by the State to prevent further waste.