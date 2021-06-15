From the Archives: (June 15, 1921): The Tilak Swaraja Fund

15 June 2021 00:15 IST

We hope the attention of our readers has been drawn to the article in Young India by Mahatma Gandhi extracted in the Hindu of the 13th instant on “The Need of The Hour”. Mr. Gandhi says that “it will be nothing short of a tragedy if we do not fulfil the Bezwada programme before the end of the month. This question of payment is the acid test of our sincerity, earnestness and capacity. Let us hope that the 30th of this month will not find us wanting.” The Joint General Secretary of the Indian National Congress has been issuing earnest appeals to the people in this Presidency exhorting them to respond to the national call for contributing to the Tilak Swaraja Fund. He has been publishing from time to time the amounts received which uptodate has only come up to about Rs. 30,000. How poor the response has been so far is shown by the amounts due, from the various Districts, and the amounts collected. We earnestly hope that Madras will not cut a sorry figure among all the Provinces on the 30th June. The average level of intelligence of education and of public spirit in this Presidency is very high compared to all other Provinces.

